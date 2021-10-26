Crew chief Phil Surgen to join Chastain in move to Trackhouse in 2022
Crew chief Phil Surgen to join Chastain in move to Trackhouse in 2022
Staff Report - NASCAR on MSN.com
10/26/21
Crew chief Phil Surgen announced his 2022 plans Monday, saying he'll join driver Ross Chastain in moving to Trackhouse Racing next year.
