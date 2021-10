David “Dave” Liston, age 79, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Washington Square Nursing Home, Warren. He was born on July 21, 1942, in Columbiana, son of the late Eliza Liston. Dave had worked as a Truck Driver for Schneider National where he had logged over one and a half million miles and was the recipient of a 17-year safe driver award.