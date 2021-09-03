On September 17–19, Denver is getting crispy!

Carnivores, rejoice! This September, pitmasters from across the country are firing up their grills for the 3rd annual Denver BBQ Festival. For three straight days, Denverites can look forward to a diverse selection of world-class barbecue, along with plenty of ice-cold drinks and live music!

This event will take place from September 17–19 at Empower Field at Mile High! With a variety of attractions that run all weekend, there's plenty to do for BBQ newbies and foodies alike.

Of course, the main appeal of a barbecue event is going to be the food, and there's a lot to look forward to at this event. Admission to the event is free, meaning that guests only need to pay for the food that they eat!

Speaking of which, there's a massive menu to drool over—as this festival is host to 12 different pitmasters, each bringing its own lineup of signature dishes! From Montana to Georiga, barbecue styles from all over the country will be represented in this diverse, culinary lineup! In fact, two Denver restaurants—Woodhill Small Batch BBQ and GQue BBQ—will be serving up eats at the event.

Guests who have had their fill of barbecue will still find plenty to do. Beyond the event's meaty menu, there will also be plenty of drinks available for purchase. Colorado's crafty culture of custom cocktails and brews will be on full display with a drink menu that features craft beers and high-end spirits alike. The beer list includes highlights from all over the state, including festival favorites like Budweiser and Breckenridge Brewery. Plenty of other all-star breweries like Upslope Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Company, and Made Here Beer will also be represented!

In addition to food and drinks, there will be non-stop music on the Jack Daniel's stage at the event. The full guest list and schedule can be seen on the event's website and features a wide spread of lively artists and exciting acts. One particular highlight is Colorado-born country music act Buckstein, who will be headlining on September 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Barbecue bosses who want to up their game will find plenty to be excited for in the event's lineup of live pitmaster demos. Throughout the weekend, each of the event's pitmasters will be taking to the stage so they can show off their top-secret strategies for nailing that perfect barbecue. They'll also be talking about how they captured the inspiration for some of their more unusual recipes. The schedule for these demos will be announced in the near future, so make sure to keep checking the event page.

Attending this event doesn't mean missing the Broncos game that Sunday. A big-screen TV will be broadcasting the Broncos vs. Jaguars showdown at 11:00 AM MST on Sunday the 19th, with several college football games showing on Saturday! The gambling entertainment company BETFRED will be hosting a HUGE hospitality tent, giving attendees a chance to relax in the shade while betting on games.

There's no need to wait until the event itself to get excited, however, as entry is currently open for the Denver BBQ Festival's annual sweepstakes—or sweepsteaks. Four grand prize winners will receive an all-expenses-paid barbeque adventure to Austin, Texas, that's valued at $8,000! Other prizes include a $2,500 Scheels Gift Card and $3,000 towards the purchase of a car from Mile High Honda! Entry is also free!

Finally, the annual Rib Rumble event offers a unique opportunity for the super brave—and super hungry! On Saturday evening, 8 contestants will be chosen to compete against an all-star lineup of certified barbeque fanatics to see who can eat the most rib meat in a 5-minute window. The winner will receive a custom commemorative Broncos Jersey, VIP passes to the 2022 Denver BBQ Fest, and an honorary spot at next year's competition!

With so much to look forward to, it's a good idea to start warming your jaws up now! What are you most looking forward to at the Denver BBQ Festival? Sound off in the comments!