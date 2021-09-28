Devon Jackson, nation's No. 12 linebacker and key Oregon Ducks target, sets commitment date
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Devon Jackson, nation's No. 12 linebacker and key Oregon Ducks target, sets commitment date
Andrew Nemec | The Oregonian/OregonLive - Oregonian
9/28/21
Join the Community
shares
Fresh off an official visit to Oregon, 247Sports four-star linebacker Devon Jackson has set a commitment date for Saturday
Read Full Story on oregonlive.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Donte Williams Addresses Heavy Criticism of USC QB Kedon Slovis After Oregon State Loss
Coronavirus in Oregon: 1,658 new cases, 41 deaths
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie? Take Our Quiz to Find Out Your Fate!
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL