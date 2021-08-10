The 64th Annual Urbanna Oyster Festival is back for 2021!

Mark your calendars and make a plan to head to the coast this fall. The entire town pretty much closes down and seafood lovers come from near and far to celebrate the region's delicious, briny bivalves. Will you be joining them?

Event Details

WHEN: November 5-6, 2021 | Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Urbanna, Virginia

FREE | VIP tickets available online

The Urbanna Oyster Festival

Multiple lots set up around town | $20 parking fee for shuttles and maintenance

If you plan on going, just point your GPS to 45 Cross Street in Urbanna and start following signs for festival parking as you get closer. Multiple streets will be closed for the festivities, so just park as close as you can and walk-in or take a shuttle bus.

You won't pay a fee for admission; this is a pay-as-you-go festival. Urbanna is famous for producing some of the region's best oysters, and this family-friendly event is the perfect way to learn more about the waterman's life. What better way to sample fresh Virginia oysters, craft beer, and wine?

You can purchase a VIP ticket for $100 that will give you access these perks:

Free bottled water

6 oyster tastings, 2 oyster shooter tastings, 6 beer tastings, and 6 wine tastings

VIP tents and reserved seating

Private restroom facilities–this is probably the best perk out there

In addition to dozens of food and beverage options, you can watch oyster shucking contests, the two annual parades, and browse the goods at the arts and crafts market. Gearheads will love the antique car show, where they can get a piece of good luck under the hoods of some classic automobiles. Live music will keep everyone entertained throughout the day.

Don't worry if oysters aren't your favorite food in the world. Other festival standards will be on hand to purchase as you enjoy the day. Anyone up for a little wine tasting?

**All photos courtesy of the Urbanna Oyster Festival (via Facebook)

Will you be heading to Urbanna for the Oyster Festival this year? What are some of your favorite things to do or eat there? Let us know in the comments.