Eddie Rosario, Braves walk off Dodgers in Game 2 to take commanding NLCS lead
Bob Nightengale - USA Today on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Eddie Rosario's RBI single in the ninth inning gave the Braves a 5-4 win on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
