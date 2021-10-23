Elbert Webster Price
Elbert Webster Price
American Press
10/23/21
Born over 95 years ago in July 1926, to Elbert Webster Price, Sr., and Grace Chapman in Memphis, Tennessee, artist/sculptor Elbert Webster Price passed away in Ventura, California, on the 16th day of September.
