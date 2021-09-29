Elisha Project providing food to hundreds of families in need
All
.
Elisha Project providing food to hundreds of families in need
By MELANIE THIBEAULT Valley Breeze Staff Writer
- The Valley Breeze
9/29/21
While organizers of The Elisha Project were serving plenty of hungry families prior to the pandemic, the types of people in need of assistance since COVID-19 hit last
