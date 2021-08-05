Frolicking through a field of sunflowers? Sounds like a dream!

Is there anything more cheery than sunflowers? Find them in full bloom at the Clarksville Sunflower Festival happening all month at Mary's Land Farm! You won't have to travel far to experience nature's glory–this delightful farm sits comfortably between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., making it an ideal day trip for family and friends.

When: August 14-15, August 21-22, August 28-29 | 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Mary's Land Farm | 4979 Sheppard Ln | Ellicott City, MD

Tickets: Buy HERE

Guests will embark on a wagon ride to the sunflower patch, where they'll be able to see the towering blooms for themselves. Over 5 acres of flowers, some as tall as 15 feet, will be there for you to explore and take photos of to your heart's content. It's the perfect backdrop to family portraits or romantic selfies with your S.O. Be on the lookout for a mysterious "surprise" hidden somewhere in the field (the festival's not telling!).

After viewing the blooms, you can head out to the pavilion for summery entertainment. There'll be food trucks, live music, and refreshing beverages to wind down with, as well as craft vendors selling a variety of wares. While you're there, pop into the Farm Store for fresh produce and grass-fed meats.

But seeing the flowers is only half of it. Everyone will get to hand-pick their own sunflower to take home as a souvenir. If you want a big bouquet, you can spring for a bucket at extra cost to pick 8-10 sunflowers. You'll get to beautify your home AND your social media feed, too!

A few things to know before you head out:

The festival offers a variety of passes. In addition to Sunflower Passes (standard admission), early birds can purchase Sunrise Passes for a head start between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., while the Sunset Spectacular continues the fun through 9 p.m. Children under 2 are free. Ticket prices also increase closer to the event, so we recommend buying them early.

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, tickets will be timed entry with 50 people allotted every 30 minutes.

Weekday admission is available, but many of the activities like live music and drinks won't be available. Keep that in mind when planning your outing.

Make sure to dress for the weather. Proper footwear, sunblock, and hats are a must for the farm.

You can visit the festival's website, as well as their Facebook and Instagram for more information.

Is the Clarksville Sunflower Festival on your to-do list this year? Have you attended in the past? Let us know in the comments.