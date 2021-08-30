Did you know that Skyline Drive is one of the best places to see the stars?

Amateur astronomers will love this opportunity to do a bit of star-gazing with the help of the knowledgeable park rangers. On September 10 and 24, head to Shenandoah National Park for a unique view of what's above us.

WHEN: September 10 at 7 p.m. | September 24 at 7 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars, picnic blankets, camp-style seating, flashlights, and snacks for this fun outdoor event. You should plan on arriving early to find parking and meet up with everyone when you arrive.

This is not a rain or shine event, and it may be canceled in the case of inclement weather. If rain is in the forecast, call the number above to check on the status of the program before you head out.

The stargazing program is just one of the unique offerings of this iconic national park. Photographers flock to the site to capture some of the best views of the stars overhead.

It's International Dark Skies Week! Did you know that Shenandoah is one of the best places on the east coast to view the night skies? Preserving the beauty and extraordinary experience of a true night sky can be challenging! Learn how you can help here: https://t.co/pvJQoTsH8r pic.twitter.com/BP0Ggd0xeG — ShenandoahNPS (@ShenandoahNPS) April 5, 2021

For more information about the Night Sky Program at Shenandoah National Park, visit their event website. Don't feel like driving home in the dark? You can also click here to learn more about the Big Meadows Lodge, conveniently located just a mile from the event site.

