Nerds, cosplayers, and artists alike will descend upon the convention center on Halloween weekend.

Get ready, fellow nerds. FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION is almost here—finally!

After being canceled in 2020, the annual Denver-based comic convention will make its grand return to the Colorado Convention Center on Halloween weekend, October 29–31. But, it's gonna look a little different ...

Now owned by FAN EXPO HQ, the largest comic con producer in North America, the annual convention is set to offer "even more world-class talent" and expanded "experiences and access for all ages." It was previously known as Denver Comic Con and then Denver Pop Culture Con.

"Why is this called a ‘SPECIAL EDITION’? Tickets will be limited, and the event will be 75% of the size planned for FAN EXPO Denver 2022," say officials. "Although it will be slightly smaller, get ready for everything you love about the event, from celebrity guests to workshops to shopping madness (and everything in between)."



Then-Denver Pop Culture Con (2019), Courtesy of Author

What: FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION

When: October 29–31 | Friday: 4–9 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.—7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center

Tickets, while limited, are still available online:

SINGLE-DAY Starting from $45

3-DAY PASS $89

PREMIUM PACKAGE $119

VIP PACKAGES Starting from $349



While smaller, there will still be plenty for the entire family to do all Halloween weekend long! Meet your favorite celebrities, cosplayers, artists, and authors; create and connect with Pop Culture Classroom; and so much more.

It's important to note that various COVID-19 safety protocols and regulations are in place for the Halloween weekend event, including:

For more information on what to do, who to see, and where to stay, visit FAN EXPO Denver's website.

Personally, I can't wait to attend a comic convention again (and wear all of my new cosplays!). I've been attending the one here in Denver since 2015 and have missed it terribly.

Are you excited about FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION? Be sure to follow me on Instagram (@ColoradoKryptonian), Twitter (@COKryptonian), and TikTok (@ColoradoKryptonian) to stay up-to-date on all things cosplay and FAN EXPO Denver. Hope to see you there!