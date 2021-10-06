Female drummers unite worldwide in Tulsa
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Carpenters union strikes a deal, and members are set to vote
These 5 Seattle-area neighborhoods changed the most this past decade. Here’s how
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘We don’t think of Seattle as HQ1’: New Amazon CEO describes ‘rougher’ relationship with city
Four COVID-19 variants are more likely to cause hospitalization
What else could Memphis do to curb reckless driving and street racing?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
‘We don’t think of Seattle as HQ1’: New Amazon CEO describes ‘rougher’ relationship with city
Africatown announces $13.84M deal to acquire ‘Community Home’ shelter site
Tech Moves: Ex-Glassdoor CTO will lead Auth0 engineering; Flyhomes hires CRO; and more
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Enjoy a fall Seattle Pride celebration, plus other fun things to do this week
The Gas Man Fuels Good Feelings About Husky Football in 'Fear No Man'
Sponsor spotlight: Northgate Station now open — fast and convenient bus connections to light rail are here!
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Female drummers unite worldwide in Tulsa
Julie Chin - KJRH
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
COVID-19 silenced an annual music event last year, but now Drummergirls United has its groove back and is holding a women’s drum clinic in Tulsa Saturday, October 9.
Read Full Story on kjrh.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or an Ingenious Idea?
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on October 9
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL