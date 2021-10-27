First Look: Ohio State Prepares to Host Penn State in National Game of the Week
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Tramel's ScissorTales: OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is the last Spencer standing in college football
DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Monongalia County Democrats pressure Manchin to back party’s domestic policy proposal
No. 22 Iowa State at WVU football: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more
Defending MEC champion Fairmont State moves forward without Bonner
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
WV Gov. Justice reports average COVID death age continues to drop, state orders 50k vaccine doses for young children
Notebook: Hall’s production matched by few; Cyclones successful in October and Mesidor good to go for Saturday
Monongalia County Democrats pressure Manchin to back party’s domestic policy proposal
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
WV Gov. Justice reports average COVID death age continues to drop, state orders 50k vaccine doses for young children
Fat cells found to play a central role in cognitive decline and neurodegeneration
AEP announces it will sell Kentucky operations to Liberty, a subsidiary of Algonquin Power and Utilities
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
No. 22 Iowa State at WVU football: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more
Two Parkersburg High School educators were recognized at the Board of Education meeting
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Meets with Speaker of the House
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
First Look: Ohio State Prepares to Host Penn State in National Game of the Week
Caleb Spinner - Sports Illustrated
10/27/21
Join the Community
shares
The Buckeyes welcome perhaps their toughest opponent of the season to Columbus as Penn State journeys to central Ohio on Saturday night.
Read Full Story on si.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio FFA members to watch for at National FFA Convention
Ohio State Has Dominated Recent Series Despite Tight Games Against Penn State
John "The Dancing Trucker" Drury is a Super Spreader of Joy
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL