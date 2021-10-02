FLC soccer teams notch wins
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Pasquali's Pix: Crimson Tide, Vols to prevail; Bulldogs to roll
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'Coach, we want to play football too': Alabama has girls high school flag football for first time
Officers, lawmakers raise concern after 3 Alabama police officers shot in less than 24 hours
Ascension St. Vincent’s, partners expand access to monoclonal antibody therapy
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Officers, lawmakers raise concern after 3 Alabama police officers shot in less than 24 hours
Alabama Theatre announces 30 dates for 2021 holiday film series
Alabama governor signs prison construction bills into law, relief money to help fund $1.3B plan
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica offers his betting thoughts on Ole Miss-Alabama
Liberty vs UAB Prediction, Game Preview
Only 1 change among No. 1 teams in high school volleyball rankings
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FLC soccer teams notch wins
Cody Olivas - The Durango Herald
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
The Fort Lewis women’s soccer team scored a 4-1 win over New Mexico Highlands on Friday in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Aubrey Swindle scored in the fifth minute to give FLC the early lead. McKenna Ford
Read Full Story on durangoherald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NMSU reports 30% of students submitted proof of vaccination by deadline. Why so few?
100% Otero job training: Helping open opportunities through skill building
Rick Wright: Jon Jones has crossed the line one too many times
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL