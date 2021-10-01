Fort Worth Police Hope Public Can Help With Unsolved Murder of Food Delivery Driver
[]
Fort Worth Police Hope Public Can Help With Unsolved Murder of Food Delivery Driver
David Goins - NBC DFW on MSN.com
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Fort Worth police released photos this week of a victim in a deadly road rage incident in hopes it will produce leads that can result in an arrest.
Read Full Story on nbcdfw.com
