Four Winds/Minnewaukan shows breakthrough in 3-2 loss to Nelson County
John B. Crane - Devils Lake Journal on MSN.com
10/6/21
Four Winds/Minnewaukan took the Nelson County Chargers to five sets Tuesday evening, where the former eventually lost, 3-2.
