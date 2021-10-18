G Pub opens in Plymouth
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Review: Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale
Florida Panthers, FLA Live Arena Announce Partnership with Verizon
Snake hunters catch 95% of pythons they see. Help sought to kill the ones that are hiding
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Iguanas are popping out of toilets in south Florida
Florida legislation would remove legal roadblock to compensation for wrongfully convicted
North Texas SC Defeats Fort Lauderdale CF 1-0
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Fort Lauderdale Teen Accused Of Making Online Threat To Miramar High
Florida school massacre families settle suit with district
Iguanas are popping out of toilets in south Florida
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo discusses firing in emotional TV interview
Absolute at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2021
Florida legislation would remove legal roadblock to compensation for wrongfully convicted
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
G Pub opens in Plymouth
COURTESY OF G PUB - Wicked Local
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
G Pub, a new concept that recently debuted at 101 Carver Road in Plymouth, will not only bring a menu of gastro-style fare paired with a beverage program to West Plymouth Square, but will also offer an expansive arcade,
Read Full Story on wickedlocal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Wrentham police say Rhode Island man secretly videotaped women, girls in bathroom at outlet mall
Nautilus Solar completes community solar project on superfund site in Rhode Island
RI Foundation: Use federal COVID aid to build thousands of new homes
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL