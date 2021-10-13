Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
By <a href="/profiles/meg-wagner">Meg Wagner</a>, Melissa Macaya, <a href="/profiles/melissa-mahtani">Melissa Mahtani</a> and <a href="/profiles/veronica-rocha">Veronica Rocha</a>, CNN - CNN
10/13/21
The Teton County coroner will provide details on the autopsy of Gabby Petito, who was reported missing on Sept. 11. Follow here for live updates.
Read Full Story on cnn.com
