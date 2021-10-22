Game Prediction: No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Game Prediction: No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Brendan Gulick - Sports Illustrated
10/22/21
The Cowboys are still unbeaten and have a chance to make the CFP, but they can't afford to lose this weekend if they're going to sneak in.
