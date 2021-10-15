Get Your Fright On This Weekend at The Telluride Horror Show

The scary-good lineup will send shivers down your spine!

The Telluride Horror Show starts Friday, and the lineup is as frighteningly good as it gets. The 12th annual event returns through October 17 to give you all the best horror, thriller, suspense, sci-fi, dark comedy, and dark fantasy films there is to offer.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will watch award-winning horror films in some of Telluride's most unique theaters. Guest authors like writers Paul Tremblay and Jeremy Robert Johnson will do public readings and book signings.

Expect to see feature films like Alone With You, where directors Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks will be in person at the showing. Prepare yourself for the bone-chilling Colorado premiere of The Exorcism of God, where an American priest in Mexico deals with hauntings following a possession.

Check out the full lineup and schedule of events here.

Don't forget to head to the ice cream social, "folked up party," pig roast, and other events happening throughout the weekend to meet fellow horror junkies and immerse yourself in all things that go bump in the night.

There are several passes you can buy to attend the Telluride Horror Show:

Three-day pass ($195): Great for attending the majority of the festival and includes special events open only for pass holders

Six-pack ($95): Six film tickets with access to join the pass holder queue

Single ticket ($20): Available at the door before showtime, only if seats are still available

If you plan on attending, keep in mind that the Telluride Horror Show has several COVID-19 safety protocols in place to ensure everyone's health and safety:

Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result

Masks required in all indoor areas (per the San Miguel County Public Health Order)

You can schedule a free rapid antigen test at the festival here.

If you plan on attending, keep in mind that the Telluride Horror Show has several COVID-19 safety protocols in place to ensure everyone's health and safety: