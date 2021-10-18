Gonzaga is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 basketball poll, followed by UCLA, Kansas
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Report: Fire kills 9 people, injures 44 in southern Taiwan
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Zoo regroups following leopard's death, possibly from COVID
Ellis: South Dakota has a wall of COVID-19 immunity. Will it be enough?
YHS 'Bietz' O'Gorman For AA Boys' Soccer Title
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
New administrative rule by education standards board redefines long-term substitute role
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 354 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,202; Active cases at 5,819
Rapid City school board to consider proposed medical marijuana policy
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
New administrative rule by education standards board redefines long-term substitute role
South Dakota lawmakers summon key figures for Noem inquiry
13 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota, while number of infected declines
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New administrative rule by education standards board redefines long-term substitute role
Rapid City school board to consider proposed medical marijuana policy
Analysis: Can Gov. Kristi Noem mend relations with South Dakota lawmakers in time for next session?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Gonzaga is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 basketball poll, followed by UCLA, Kansas
Associated Press - Honolulu Star-Advertiser
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Gonzaga carried a No. 1 ranking all last season before falling a win short of becoming college basketball’s first unbeaten national champion in 45 years.
Read Full Story on staradvertiser.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
3 Takeaways from Chiefs' Week 6 Win
Kansas schools were already struggling to find substitute teachers, then COVID hit
Feds seize property of KC area companies accused of COVID relief fraud
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL