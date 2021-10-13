Got a sweet tooth? Molly's Cupcakes will soon be on the menu in Franklin
Got a sweet tooth? Molly's Cupcakes will soon be on the menu in Franklin
Brinley Hineman - Tennessean on MSN.com
10/13/21
The shop has a past legacy of helping children through donating a portion of proceeds to schools in the community, according to its mission statement.
Read Full Story on tennessean.com
Brandy Nicole Cook
Winners announced for 2021 BBQ Bash, $5,000 in cash prizes
Outrage Grows Over Jailing of Children as Tennessee University Cuts Ties With Judge Involved
