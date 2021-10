Grand Forks Master Chorale to present 'Faure's Requiem' in concert; guest organist also will conduct master class for organists, pianists

The Grand Forks Master Chorale will present its first concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1600 Fourth Ave. N., Grand Forks. The concert will feature a masterwork by Gabriel Faure,