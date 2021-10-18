Greg Shervanick runs as write-in for Las Cruces City Council District 3
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'It seems like it lasts all nine innings.' Fans at Fenway Park have really been into it, and the Red Sox have taken notice
Teen Mom Catelynn Lowell’s husband Tyler Baltierra lifts weights in ‘brutal’ gym workout after total body makeover
Red Sox Have To Be Satisfied With Chris Sale, Who Survives Game 1 Start In ALCS
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Meet the Massachusetts artist who has painted the iconic Green Monster hundreds of times
Cellphone data shows that people navigate by keeping their destinations in front of them - even when that's not the most efficient route
Massachusetts high school investigates reports of racial slurs during football game
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Meet the Massachusetts artist who has painted the iconic Green Monster hundreds of times
Massachusetts averaged 938 new COVID cases a day since Friday as hospitalizations show little improvement
Advantage Truck Group Celebrates Opening Of New Facility in Raynham, Massachusetts
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
These are the top public elementary and middle schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report
Meet the Massachusetts artist who has painted the iconic Green Monster hundreds of times
Massachusetts averaged 938 new COVID cases a day since Friday as hospitalizations show little improvement
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
These are the top public elementary and middle schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report
Meet the Massachusetts artist who has painted the iconic Green Monster hundreds of times
How Colin Powell Made An Impact In Massachusetts
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Greg Shervanick runs as write-in for Las Cruces City Council District 3
Michael McDevitt - Las Cruces Sun-News
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Greg Shervanick said he's running because he believes he can bring critical thinking and an inquisitive attitude to the council.
Read Full Story on lcsun-news.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Mexico again declares crisis standards of care eligible for overloaded hospitals
New Mexico enacts Crisis Standards of Care for hospitals
Man jailed in US Capitol riot may run for mayor of Las Vegas
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL