Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea erupts on Big Island
Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea erupts on Big Island
Ray Anne Galzote - KHON2
9/29/21
The US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) confirmed that the Kīlauea volcano is erupting, as of 3:42 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Read Full Story on khon2.com
