Hamilton is back on in Sydney and Callan Purcell shares the hidden bright side of being an understudy in a big-name musical

Callan Purcell's first chance to perform the lead role in Hamilton the musical was "abysmal" when he slipped and fell during a key moment. But after lockdown cancelled 133 shows he's excited to be heading back to the stage in the "essential yet hidden" role as an understudy,