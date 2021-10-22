Harris to travel to Paris next month for talks with Macron
Harris to travel to Paris next month for talks with Macron
Associated Press - WOWKtv
10/22/21
Vice President Kamala Harris will head next month to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the White House. The White House announced Harris’ visit
