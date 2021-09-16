Shop 'til you drop at the historic Mount Vernon Estate's outdoor marketplace.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out this unique opportunity for an 18th-century shopping spree. This annual market at Mount Vernon will send you back in time with its colonial arts and crafts, music, and entertainment. It's included in the price with your general admission tickets to tour the estate, so you can browse the market to your heart's content.

Event Details

WHEN: September 18–19, 2021 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate | 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway | Mount Vernon, VA

TICKETS: $26 per person | $13 per youth (ages 6-11) | FREE for children 5 and under

WEBSITE: Colonial Market and Fair

PARKING: Free surface parking lots across the street from the estate

More than 30 vendors will be on hand to show you their wares. Everything from baked goods to hand-blown glass and custom-made furniture will be on display, so bring deep pockets! Wandering musicians will entertain you, and The First Virginia Regiment of the Continental Line will be playing traditional patriotic tunes throughout the day.



Courtesy of George Washington's Mount Vernon

Dress for the weather; the entire event is held outside. Wear comfortable shoes and plan on exploring the entire estate and gardens. Be sure to follow social distancing guidelines, maintaining a distance of at least six feet from other visitors. All guests, vendors, and performers are required to wear face masks when adequate distancing is not possible. For your safety, hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the marketplace.

If you'd like to meet our first president, head to The General's Tent each day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 3 p.m. If you're lucky, you may even get a glimpse of Martha! Children will love the Punch and Judy show as well as the costumed staff members portraying life in Colonial America. The Bowling Green will host 18th-century cricket and a hot air balloon this year.

For more information about this great family event or to plan your tour of the grounds, visit the official Mount Vernon website.

Have you been to the Colonial Market and Fair at Mount Vernon? What are some of your favorite sights and sounds? Let us know in the comments!