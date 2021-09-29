Highland Street: Bloomberg Philanthropies gives Memphis grant for pedestrian improvements

Highland Street: Bloomberg Philanthropies gives Memphis grant for pedestrian improvements
Corinne S Kennedy, The Commercial Appeal - Commercial Appeal
9/29/21
The grant funds, up to $25,000, will include traffic-calming sidewalk expansions to improve safety for people who walk and bike along Highland.
Read Full Story on commercialappeal.com
