"The Garden of Lights" at Brookside Gardens is one of the most popular holiday lights displays in Maryland.

The holiday lights will once again shine bright at Brookside Gardens this year. The popular Montgomery County park has announced the return of “Garden of Lights," which will begin on November 19. This will be the 23rd year the park has put on the holiday light display—with the exception, of course, being in 2020 when it had to cancel due to the pandemic.

Each year, the 50-acre park is decorated with more than one million LED lights, creating a beautiful and energy-efficient holiday lights display. To help control crowds during the busy event, Brookside Gardens will be selling timed-entry tickets online for the entire season.

The light display is designed as a walking tour, with blinking lights synced to the sounds of the holiday. Guests will marvel at the animals, butterflies, and flowers made of LED lights while catching the perfect selfie in a rainbow light tunnel. This year, the park is adding fog bubbles to the lighted fountains, along with some brand-new light creatures. The houses in the children’s garden will also be decked out like a holiday gingerbread village.

The train display inside the conservatory will not be open this year, but visitors can still shop in the Brookside Gardens gift shop. A concessions stand will also be selling hot drinks and light snacks each night.

The Garden of Lights runs nightly from November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022, and is closed during the week of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Admission is $10 per person, age three and up and parking is free.

Tickets for Garden of Lights are now on sale at Eventbrite. This event is extremely popular and tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so grab 'em while you can!

Will you be checking out the Garden of Lights? What are some other Maryland holiday events we should cover? Email us at [email protected].