Home sweet rattlesnake home? Nearly 90 rattlers found underneath California home
Home sweet rattlesnake home? Nearly 90 rattlers found underneath California home
Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY - USA Today on MSN.com
10/15/21
In a Facebook post, Sonoma County Reptile Rescue said they removed over 90 rattlesnakes from one home in California. Some called it a "snakemare."
