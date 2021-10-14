How much traffic? How many people? What to know for next week's Ironman in Wilmington
How much traffic? How many people? What to know for next week's Ironman in Wilmington
10/14/21
The 70.3-mile triathlon had to stop and start in recent years because of Mother Nature and a pandemic. More than 2,700 people are expected on Oct. 23.
Read Full Story on starnewsonline.com
