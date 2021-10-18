How winless Manual has 3 players with college football dreams
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Oct. 17, 2021
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Friday essay: invisible no more – putting the first women archaeologists of the Pacific back on the map
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
100th anniversary of Group Settlement in Busselton
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
How winless Manual has 3 players with college football dreams
Dave Eminian - Journal Star
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
"I'm going on a football visit to Missouri Baptist," said Thomas, excited. "I want to play there. Football is life to me. The field is my home."
Read Full Story on pjstar.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lax regulation of Illinois nursing homes resulted in poor resident care, including in early months of pandemic, consultant finds
National Dems say Illinois map isn't up to snuff
1 dead, 1 transported with injuries following head-on collision
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL