HS Roundup: CSN avoids upset bid against Barron Collier; Riverdale sweeps North Fort Myers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Arts & Culture Newsletter: Revisiting the provocative work of San Diego artist Marianela de la Hoz
The San Diego Hotel Restaurants You Don’t Want To Miss
Carlsbad Restaurant Earns Michelin Nod As One Of CA's Best
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Man who killed San Diego officer faces sentence: death or life in prison
California man gets life sentence for fatal synagogue attack
Mandates Boost Vaccination Rates Among Health Care Workers in California
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
California gunman gets life without parole for synagogue murder, mosque arson
Man who killed San Diego officer faces sentence: death or life in prison
Lawsuit alleges bullying, abuse by UC San Diego rowing coach led to student’s suicide
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Jurors recommend death penalty for man convicted of killing San Diego officer, injuring partner
L.A.-Based Cutter Returns Home After 32-Day Deployment, Drug Offload in San Diego
Opinion: San Diego schools' COVID-19 vaccine mandate should be one of many. Persuasion didn't work.
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
HS Roundup: CSN avoids upset bid against Barron Collier; Riverdale sweeps North Fort Myers
Alex Martin, The News-Press - News-Press
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
The Seahawks (11-3) defeated the Cougars (13-4) in four sets, 25-15, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22. It was CSN's first regular season win over Barron since 2018.
Read Full Story on news-press.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Brian Laundrie manhunt: Dozens of police calls to Florida home after Gabby Petito was last seen
Sheriff: Florida man confesses to killing woman a decade ago
U.S. school board group seeks help policing threats in states including Florida
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL