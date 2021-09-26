Hundreds of San Antonio military families receive meals through 1-Million Meals Challenge
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
California grassroots group launches ads to back West Virginians in opposing Manchin's amnesty actions
What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Fantasy Island’ on Fox; California Governor Recall KTLA, Spectrum News 1
How to get live coverage of the 2021 California recall election
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Lauren Cho: Everything we know about woman who went missing in California desert
California Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar leaving to head think tank
California enacts two laws to slice through local zoning rules
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
California to replace the word ‘alien’ from its laws
California to replace 'alien' with 'noncitizen,' 'immigrant' in state laws
New California law tightens gun-buying loophole exposed by Poway synagogue shooting
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Armed man at US Open of Surfing site in California is killed by police
Washington escapes in OT with 31-24 win over California
As major California wildfires keep burning, upcoming weather might help fight some and worsen others
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Crews scramble to make progress against California wildfires
Why hasn't the Ryder Cup been played in California since 1959?
California tops nation in economic division
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Hundreds of San Antonio military families receive meals through 1-Million Meals Challenge
Jonathan Cotto - KSAT
9/26/21
Join the Community
shares
SA Foodbank and the Military Family Advisory Network distribute meals to hundreds of military families facing food insecurity
Read Full Story on ksat.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Eagles' Zach Ertz in for Monday night game vs. Dallas Cowboys, Jordan Mailata out
QFB acquires luxurious office building in Dallas, Texas
Man suspected of making threats against Texas lawmakers who supported new abortion law arrested
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL