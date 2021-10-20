Ime Udoka, Celtics begin new era against Knicks
Ime Udoka, Celtics begin new era against Knicks
FLM Oct 19, 2021 at 3:32 pm ET 2 min read - CBSSports.com
10/20/21
Ime Udoka won't have to look far Wednesday night to get an idea of how quickly a first-year head coach can make an impact on his new team.
Read Full Story on cbssports.com
