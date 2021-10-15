Inaugural class of naturalists search Casper Mountain for elusive owls
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Review: Pavilion at Riverfront and Spokane enchant My Morning Jacket's Jim James
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Spokane Symphony's Masterworks 2 is all Beethoven and Beethoven-inspired works
COVID is leading cause of death among police officers
Donation do’s and don’ts
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Heavenly Special Teas has transformed a former North Division bar into a charming tea room and cafe
Washington’s record-breaking season centered on resilience
Washington Man Struck and Killed by Car Days Before Wedding
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Credit unions in Alaska, Washington intend to merge
100 years ago in Spokane: The defense attorney moved the courtroom to tears in the Helen Williams murder trial
Two more residents at Spokane Veterans Home test positive for COVID-19
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Washington Man Struck and Killed by Car Days Before Wedding
Sundee Frazier speaks on historic Black family roots in Spokane in historical fiction book 'Mighty Inside'
Aurora borealis streaks through night sky across Washington state
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Inaugural class of naturalists search Casper Mountain for elusive owls
Ellen Gerst - Casper Star-Tribune
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Using nets and simulated owl calls, a group of Wyoming naturalists spend an evening searching for the northern saw-whet owl.
Read Full Story on trib.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ex-Evanston HR Chief Pockets Payout To Resign Amid Investigation
New maps show pandemic impacts on Indigenous people in the U.S.
Trump's not going away — and neither is investigator Schiff
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL