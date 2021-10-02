Inbee Park, Jin Young Ko tied at the top in ShopRite LPGA
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Notre Dame Makes Top 3 For Elite Safety Xavier Nwankpa
Ohio State grad Matt Amodio wins $50,600 with 31st straight 'Jeopardy!' game win
Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 159
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Rutgers loses to Ohio State. Bigger concern is injury to star wide receiver Bo Melton
Cincinnati exposes Notre Dame's weaknesses, but get ready for all the haters heading into the College Football Playoff
Local photo contest aims to highlight fall season in Youngstown area
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Paul Daugherty: Maybe this Cincinnati Bearcats team is built to break the cursed mold
Challenge for Yes voters is how to bridge the generation gap
Ohio State's defense plays to Silver Bullets standard in rout of Rutgers
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The River: Stern paddlewheeler houseboats were all the rage — and oh what fun there was to be had
PREP ROUNDUP | Norwayne boys and girls clinch WCAL soccer title shares
Challenge for Yes voters is how to bridge the generation gap
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Paul Daugherty: Maybe this Cincinnati Bearcats team is built to break the cursed mold
PREP ROUNDUP | Norwayne boys and girls clinch WCAL soccer title shares
Dayton loses in overtime at Morehead State
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Inbee Park, Jin Young Ko tied at the top in ShopRite LPGA
KLRT - FOX16.com - Fox16.com
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Inbee Park birdied three of her last five holes to match Jin Young Ko with a 6-under 65 and the leave two top South Koreans in the world tied for the lead Saturday in the
Read Full Story on fox16.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says of rising Covid-19 US death toll as tens of millions remain unvaccinated
Georgia thumps Arkansas 37-0 between the hedges
PTN Live Updates: #8 Arkansas vs. #2 Georgia
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL