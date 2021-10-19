Italian Association of Arizona to debut pizza, wine festival on Nov. 6
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Coyotes Notebook – New Season, New Questions
Everything you need to know about the Arizona Fall League
Cactus destined for the Open Division after dominating Desert Edge in win
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 15-17
'A wonderful young man': Loved ones mourn after 18-year-old Peoria man dies in accidental shooting
Queen Creek comes from behind to beat Liberty, remain undefeated
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Paradise Valley schools latest to see bus driver shortage, looking to make hires
Peoria Unified School District approves wage increases for bus drivers
Pebble Report: Michael Toglia stands atop the Arizona Fall League home run leaderboard
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Thompson Thrift Retail Group Sells Sunrise Promenade outside Phoenix for $18.25 Million
Special Olympics Arizona to kick off fall games next weekend
Cactus destined for the Open Division after dominating Desert Edge in win
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Italian Association of Arizona to debut pizza, wine festival on Nov. 6
- yourvalley.net
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Italian Association of Arizona will present its first Italian Pizza & Wine Festival from 12 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Scottsdale City Hall.
Read Full Story on yourvalley.net
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Higley, other schools could face huge budget hit
QAnon Figure Says He's Running For Congress In Arizona
Phoenix missionary group considers pushing back trips after Haiti kidnapping
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL