Jackson firefighters may soon launch protest against JFD leadership
Jackson firefighters may soon launch protest against JFD leadership
Ross Adams - WAPT on MSN.com
10/6/21
shares
Jackson firefighters could soon start a protest against the department's leadership over pay and working conditions, according to the head of a union for firefighters.
