Jersey Shore BBQ location in Belmar closes after 11 years
Jersey Shore BBQ location in Belmar closes after 11 years
Gabriela L. Laracca - app.com on MSN.com
10/11/21
Jersey Shore BBQ in Belmar closed on Sunday after 11 years, with the Point Pleasant and East Brunswick locations remaining
