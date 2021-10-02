Kamala Harris takes quick, unexplained California trip: reports
Kamala Harris takes quick, unexplained California trip: reports
Dom Calicchio - Fox News on MSN.com
10/2/21
Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Southern California on Friday for a quick trip but the White House was mum about the reason behind it, according to a report.
Read Full Story on foxnews.com
