Library expansion project gets $500,000 Kiewit grant
Library expansion project gets $500,000 Kiewit grant
Tammy Real-McKeighan - Fremont Tribune
10/27/21
The Peter Kiewit Foundation has awarded a $500,000 grant to support the planned renovation and expansion project for Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
