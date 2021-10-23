Local sisters shine among sport's stars on world cycling stage
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Family members identify couple killed in Fayetteville murder-suicide
Duke favored to win ACC. Freshman Paolo Banchero named preseason player of the year
Khari Lane's 4 TD passes, Keyshawn James' big plays on defense help Fayetteville State stay undefeated in CIAA
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Fall for a VA career: Top reasons to join our team from Glassdoor reviewers
Grand opening for Community Art Guild set for Thursday
Fayetteville 4-year-old, suffering from cancer, receives a custom-built playset surprise
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Community leaders, law enforcement share condolences after Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin dies
Garland mulls costs for field lighting repairs
Hubert Peterkin, sheriff in Hoke County since 2002, has died
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Two killed in alleged home invasion in Fayetteville
J. Cole Reveals His 'Vision' During The Off-Season LA Tour Stop With 21 Savage, Ari Lennox & More
Week 8 Preview: Chip vs. Oregon; Pickett’s Heisman chance
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Local sisters shine among sport's stars on world cycling stage
Matt Hansen - orilliamatters
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Despite being first-year juniors, Ava Holmgren and Isabella Holmgren looked right at home at their first cyclocross World Cup races in the U.S.
Read Full Story on orilliamatters.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa State's Fourth Down Stop Squashes Oklahoma State's Undefeated Season
Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OSU's loss at Iowa State
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State score: Cyclones upset previously unbeaten Cowboys, shaking up Big 12 race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL