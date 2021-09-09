The Pyrex Festival is held twice a year by the owners of JoRetro Vintage Market.

If you are of a certain age, you probably have memories of Corning’s Pyrex dishes. The quaint white dishes adorned with cornflowers, dutchman, and butterflies graced every dinner table and oven in America from the 1960s to the mid-1980s. More practical than beautiful, the dishes and ovenware are made of tempered glass that resists breakage and withstands high temperatures.

Pyrex dishes can still be bought under the name Corelle, but some enthusiasts pay top dollar on eBay and search thrift shops for vintage pieces.

JoRetro, a shop in Havre De Grace, is a dream come true for any Pyrex lover. The shop carries mid-century housewares and accessories, as well as holds a festival twice a year to celebrate their love of vintage Pyrex.

The festival had to be canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, so this will be the first festival in over a year. Attendees can shop for vintage pieces, buy art made from Pyrex, and view dishes in the patterns and colors from their childhoods. This year’s fall Pyrex Festival will take place on September 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at JoRetro in Havre De Grace.



Courtesy of JoRetro boutique (Facebook)

The Pyrex Festival will have over 60 vendors set up outside the store selling Pyrex, antiques, art, retro decor, and holiday decorations. Vendors include The Broken Plate Co., Divine Vintage Shop, and Cottage Chicks. Shoppers will get 20% off in the JoRetro store and there will be giveaways and raffles throughout the day. There will also be refreshments, including cute Pyrex-themed cookies.

If you want to know what to expect, visit the JoRetro YouTube page and check out of video from the 2019 Pyrex Festival. Can’t make it to the festival? You can still shop JoRetro’s extensive collection of Pyrex and get it shipped to your home.

Is Pyrex a part of fond childhood memories for you? Share in the comments which pattern adorned your family's cabinets.