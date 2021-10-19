Majority of Benefis COVID-19 patients unvaccinated; Cascade County reaches 50% vaccination rate
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Check out Julio Jones’ circus catch for the Titans
How did Ronnie Tutt die? Iconic drummer, 83, played for Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash
Buffalo Bills Links, 10/16: Matchups to watch vs. Titans
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Tennessee Week
Derrick Henry ties Chris Johnson in NFL record books
Tennessee Titans were in a playoff-like fight against the Buffalo Bills — and delivered the TKO
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Ty Boeck has become a tackling machine for Mocs
Haitian gangs are complicating the mission of a Chattanooga-based relief organization
DB Jackson explains how Vols have 'kind of changed the culture here'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Post-9/11 Veterans can apply to become wildland firefighter
WATE-TV earns 6 honors in 2020 Golden Press Card Awards
Chattanooga's Steam Logistics creating 400 jobs, shifting headquarters to historic John Ross Building
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Haitian gangs are complicating the mission of a Chattanooga-based relief organization
Gutsy Mechanic Dives Through Car Window to Stop Thief From Getting Away
What Nick Saban, Bryce Young, others with Alabama football said about Tennessee rivalry
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Majority of Benefis COVID-19 patients unvaccinated; Cascade County reaches 50% vaccination rate
Nicole Girten, Great Falls Tribune - Great Falls Tribune on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Benefis Health System is still operating at over 100% capacity with the majority of its COVID-19 patients being unvaccinated.
Read Full Story on greatfallstribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Montana ranks worst in country for most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents
Montana Millionaire: two $1M grand prizes for 2021
Montana man charged with running over, killing girlfriend
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL