Manchester students promote diversity, inclusion
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Family business offers Guatemalan sweets, coffee in Duvall
County Council Removes Lambert From Leadership Roles
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Manchester students promote diversity, inclusion
By Sheryl Prentice
[email protected]
- KPCNews
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
As diversity in Indiana increases, Manchester University is doing its part to expand diversity and inclusion on the North Manchester campus.
Read Full Story on kpcnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
These hooves weren't made for walking
Oak Harbor man convicted of multiple counts of rape seeks to withdraw prior guilty plea
Ten local artists we're keen to see when festivals are back across the country
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL