This is the first year the truck is going on the road for Halloween.

The residents of D.C. are getting a "sweet" visitor ahead of the Halloween holiday this week. The M&M'S Halloween Treat Truck will be stopping by several community sites in the city to hand out candy and good cheer. The treat truck was introduced last year by Mars Wrigley in their hometown of Newark, New Jersey, to bring people together safely during the pandemic. The program was so successful, they decided to bring it back in 2021, adding two cities to the tour.

This year, Washington, D.C., and Toronto will get visits from the truck.

The M&M'S Halloween Treat Truck will be visiting a community center and two food banks in the city beginning at noon on Tuesday, October 26. The truck will be handing out Mars candy favorites like M&M'S, Snickers, and Skittles to members of the community and frontline workers.

Here is the truck’s schedule for the day:

Noon–1:30 p.m. - Bread For The City Northwest, 1525 7th St. NW, DC 20001

2:30 p.m.–4:00 p.m. - Bread For The City Southeast, 1700 Good Hope Rd. SE, DC 20020

5 p.m.–8 p.m. - Barry Farm Recreation Center, 1230 Sumner Rd. SE, Washington, DC 20020

For more information, visit the event page.

