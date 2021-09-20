Enjoy the best that restaurants in Maryland have to offer during the 10-day event.

Maryland Restaurant Week is back for a second year! This year, more than 100 restaurants from every county will be participating. Restaurant Week is an opportunity for Marylanders to try something new for a great price. The event runs through September 26 and includes options for dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

Many of the participating restaurants have created special prix fixe menus with signature dishes. Here is just a sampling of the offerings you can find for breakfast, lunch, and dinner around the state. Visit the Maryland Restaurant Week site to search the list of participating restaurants by county or by name.

Breakfast

This Federal Hill restaurant has an amazing menu that makes it worth it to get up for breakfast. Everything is made from scratch and is hearty enough to get you through to dinner. Home Maid has three different French toast dishes including the “Oh My Gawd,” topped with butterscotch fried plantains, sea salt served with a side of bacon. During restaurant week you’ll get 50 percent off all French toast menu items.

This local restaurant has four locations and serves breakfast all day long! Iron Rooster makes their own breakfast tarts along with a menu of traditional favorites like omelets, Benedicts, and chicken and waffles. Iron Rooster's restaurant week menu includes a special cocktail, pumpkin tart, pumpkin pancakes, and a breakfast Cuban sandwich.

Lunch

Ellicott City's famous diner has put together a great spread for restaurant week. For just $25 per person, you’ll get a prix fixe menu that includes Maryland crab soup, one of their delicious sandwiches or salads, capped off with homemade cannoli. Come back at dinner for the famous colossal crab cake specials.

Craving seafood? Conrad’s Crabs has four locations in Maryland and catches its own crabs! The restaurant week prix fixe menu for $20.21 includes a starter, main, and delicious dessert. To start, try the Maryland crab soup or the chef’s deviled eggs. Main choices include gulf shrimp tacos, pulled pork, chicken Parmesan, cobb salad, or a salmon Reuben. For dessert, choose either the chocolate mousse cake or cheesecake.



Conrad's Crabs Tacos, Courtesy of Facebook

Dinner

Offering a mix of Mediterranean and California cuisine, Smashing Grapes has a refreshing menu that goes well with its large wine selection. It has two locations: Annapolis and Gambrills which are both offering a prix fixe menu for $45 per person. The special includes a starter with a choice of watermelon salad or fried Brussel sprouts, the main dish of chicken breast or swordfish, and dessert with a choice of ice cream profiteroles or blueberry bread pudding.

Just it time for Ocktoberfest, Rathskellar in Ellicott City is allowing everyone to sample some of its German specialties. The restaurant's all-day prix fixe menu includes an appetizer, main schnitzel, or wurst dish and with two sides for only $21. Schnitzels are available in the traditional pork, chicken, and eggplant and the bratwursts are made by Binkerts and include veal and pork varieties. Pair your entreé with German fries, red cabbage, or cheese spaetzle.

Have you participated in Restaurant Week before? Share your favorite dish or restaurant on the list in the comments.