The Maryland State Fair is on for 2021, and they've just announced a rockin' musical lineup. Popstar Jesse McCartney and rock legends Blue Oyster Cult will be playing the Baltimore County fairgrounds this fall.

The annual event held in Lutherville, Maryland, will feature them as part of the Live! On Track Concert Series presented by M&T Bank. Both shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with Jesse McCartney slated for September 3 and Blue Oyster Cult on September 5.

Tickets cost $25 per person and include complimentary fair admission. Guests are allowed to order up to six tickets total for each show.

Both acts reflect a sense of nostalgia among their fanbases. Jesse McCartney, who's releasing his latest album New Stage this year, rode the wave of pop stardom with his 2004 debut album Beautiful Soul and penned Leona Lewis' mega-hit "Bleeding Love."

Blue Oyster Cult established themselves as heavy metal titans in the '70s with their classic song "(Don't Fear) The Reaper." Their 15th album The Symbol Remains was released in 2020. While the demographics are pretty different, they fit right in with the fair's family-friendly environment.

The fair, which draws over half a million people annually, boasts carnival rides, livestock shows, vendors, and more across 11 days. Last year, organizers canceled the fair due to the spread of COVID-19 and chose to hold private livestock shows outside the main event. It was the first time since World War II that the event was called off.

We've missed the adrenaline rush of a live concert, and fans of both acts are certainly in for a treat! The Maryland State Fair runs from August 26 to September 6. If you're ready to rock out, buy your tickets here.

Any fans of Jesse McCartney or Blue Oyster Cult snagging tickets for the event? Do you have any memories of attending the Maryland State Fair you'd like to share? Let's hear 'em in the comments.